New GO soon on allocation of shops at Kallikudi market

Commissioner of Agricultural Marketing S.J. Chiru on Saturday said a new government order (GO) would be issued soon on allocation of shops built at the Integrated Market for Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers at Kallikudi to traders, merchants, and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

The complex remains in disuse for more than three years after completion.

Mr. Chiru visited the market, accompanied by Collector S. Sivarasu, to explore ways and means to bring all 830 shops into productive use.

He said it had been decided to explore all options to make use of the facilities including cold storage. Out of 830 shops, 207 would be allotted to FPOs on priority basis. Ten FPOs had evinced interest to use the shops for storing produce.

The remaining 623 shops would be allotted to traders and merchants of vegetables, fruits and flowers. Open auctioning method would be followed for the allocation. Registered traders and exporters from Tiruchi and other parts of the State could take part in the auction. Based on their requirements, shops could be modified. A new GO to that effect would be issued soon.

The new market at Kallikudi was constructed at a cost of ₹77 crore for shifting the wholesale traders of Gandhi Market. However, citing the long distance from the city, they refused to move to the new venue.