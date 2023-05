New GM for High Energy Projectile Factory

May 13, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Gyaneshwar Tyagi has taken charge as General Manager of the High Energy Projectile Factory, a unit of Munitions India Ltd., in Tiruchi. He was previously General Manager, Ordnance Factory Institute of Learning, Khamaria, and had earlier served in various capacities at the National Academy of Defence Production, Ammunition Factory, Pune, Ordnance Factory, Chandha, and Ordnance Factory, Muradnagar, according to an official press release. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.