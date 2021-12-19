Tiruchirapalli

New GM for Heavy Energy Projectile Factory

N.K. Agarwal, formerly General Manager at Armoured Vehicle Nigam Ltd., Mumbai Office, has taken over in the same capacity at High Energy Projectile Factory, Tiruchi.

A graduate in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering, Mr. Agarwal assumed charge at the HEPF, a unit of Munitions India Ltd., earlier this month.

With expertise in 'production and planning' of various arms and ammunition, Mr. Agarwal, who was first appointed as Assistant Works Manager at Opto Electronics Factory, Dehradun, said his priority was to improve productivity with thrust on quality and to cut down the cost of production.


