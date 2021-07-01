New GM assumes office

S.V. Srinivasan

TIRUCHI

01 July 2021 21:52 IST

S. V. Srinivasan took over as General Manager in charge of the BHEL Tiruchi complex on Thursday.

Mr. Srinivasan succeeds T. S. Murali who has been transferred to BHEL’s Corporate Office in New Delhi as GM in charge of Quality and Business Excellence.

Hitherto Head of NTPC Business Group, New Delhi, Mr. Srinivasan, who hails from Srirangam, completed his Masters Degree in Industrial Metallurgy from Regional Engineering College (now National Institute of Technology), Tiruchi, after graduating in mechanical engineering from the Delhi College of Engineering.

Mr. Srinivasan who began his career in BHEL as a trainee of the 1984 batch, will be heading the Tiruchi cComplex encompassing High Pressure Boiler Plant and the Seamless Steel Tube Plant at Tiruchi and the BHEL Industrial Valves Plant at Goindwal in Punjab.

Mr. Srinivasan has 38 years of diverse experience at the High Pressure Boiler Plant in Tiruchi and in the transportation and power sector business groups in New Delhi. He played an instrumental role in BHEL signing memorandums of understanding (MOUs) for augmenting transportation business, that includes the landmark tie-up with SwissRapide of Switzerland for bringing ultra high-speed trains to India based on magnetic levitation (maglev) technology under the Government’s Make in India initiative, a BHEL press release said.