New flood-resistant rice variety released by agri research institute in Karaikal

KKL(R) 4, a new flood-tolerant rice variety developed by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and Research Institute (PAJANCOA & RI), Karaikal, aims at helping farmers reduce crop loss in flood-prone areas.

The variety is ideal for the Thalady season (October-November) and can withstand submergence during the critical tilling phase between 35 and 80 days after planting, according to PAJANCOA & RI scientists.

They point out that heavy rain in late November and early December often cause floods in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, leading to significant crop loss in low-lying areas. Popular varieties such as ADT 46, used in the samba season, can experience up to 80% yield loss within a week because of lack of flood tolerance genes. In contrast, KKL(R) 4, with its flood-tolerant traits, faced only a 20% to 30% loss under similar conditions.

KKL(R)4 can yield up to 3,250 kg per hectare under submerged conditions and 5,590 kg per hectare under normal conditions. It shows moderate resistance to pests such as brown spot and grain discolouration, with a head rice recovery rate of 60.20%. Its balanced starch content and good cooking texture make it suitable for both cooking and snack preparation.

S. Thirumeni, professor and head of Plant Breeding and Genetics, who led the research team, said the variety was developed under a project funded by the Ministry of Science and Technology’s Department of Biotechnology to enhance rice varieties for stress conditions. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research–Indian Institute of Rice Research (ICAR-IIRR) has recommended KKL(R)4 for cultivation in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry following its evaluation for over two years (2022-2024).

A. Pouchepparadjou, Dean of PAJANCOA & RI, noted that KKL (R) 4 was among 109 climate-resilient crop varieties released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 11, 2024, at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi, as part of an initiative to provide farmers with seeds that perform better under adverse conditions.