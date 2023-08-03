August 03, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

More than four months have passed since the Tiruchi Corporation completed the construction of a fish-cum-meat market on the rear side of Gandhi Market on East Boulevard Road in the city. But, it is yet to be opened.

The new market was constructed at a cost of ₹13 crore under the Smart Cities Mission. The construction, which was scheduled to be completed in December 2022, was completed in April.

The dilapidated condition of the old market built about 50 years had necessitated the Tiruchi Corporation to build a new market. It was constructed after the demolition of the old market. The old market had about 60 stalls for fish, meat and chicken traders. The fish stalls functioning in the old market were relocated to Diamond Jubilee Bazaar, while the meat and poultry traders were permitted to use the space near the abattoir. The new market is spread over 25,000 square feet. The two-storey building has 148 stalls with separate provisions made for fish, mutton and chicken traders. The market has a cold storage for the traders to preserve the stock.

The civic body plans to allot shops on the ground floor for retailers and the shops on the first floor for bigger traders as the shops have cold storage facilities. Though the Corporation authorities were said to have begun the process of allotting shops to the beneficiaries, none of the existing traders are yet to receive any communication on it. The indecision of the Corporation on the method of allotting shops to the traders and fixation of rent and deposit to the shops has said to have delayed the process of allotment of shops.

“We are eager to move to the new market as early as possible as we do not have basic facilities in the makeshift market. The new market should be brought to use immediately. It will benefit both the traders and the Corporation,” says S. Mohamed Shaffi, a fish trader at Diamon Jubilee Bazaar.

He said that priority should be given to accommodate the traders, who had shops in the old market. The fixation of rent and deposit should be moderate so as to enable the traders to pay the rent regularly.