New fish and meat market in Tiruchi to open next month

January 21, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Reconstruction of fish-cum-meat market on the rear side of Gandhi Market on East Boulevard Road in Tiruchi is nearing completion and is likely to open within a month.

The new market is being constructed at a cost of ₹13 crore under the Smart Cities Mission. Even though the reconstruction work began in October 2021, the project has been dragging on beyond the scheduled completion date of December 2022. However, the work is expected to be completed by February.

According to a senior Corporation official, nearly 90% of the construction work had been completed. “We expect to complete all works within a month and open the facility by February. Once it is completed, the process of allocation of shops would begin,” he said.

The new market is being constructed after demolition of the old market, which was said to have been built about 50 years ago. The old market had about 60 stalls for fish, meat and chicken traders. The fish stalls functioning in the old market were relocated to Diamond Jubilee Bazaar, while the meat and poultry traders were permitted to use the space near the abattoir.

According to sources, the new market is being constructed on about 25,000 square feet. The two-story building will have 148 stalls with separate provisions made for fish, mutton and chicken traders. The market will also feature a cold storage facility for the traders to preserve the stock.

While the ground floor will serve as retail outlets, the first floor will have stalls cum cold press units. “The market will be the first in the city to incorporate a dedicated cold storage facility to ensure the quality of the seafood and meat items,” he added.

To ensure smooth traffic, a parking lot is also being constructed at the market with a capacity to park around 200 two-wheelers. Sanitary complexes are also being built at the premises.

“Since there was no parking facility for both the traders and the customers in the old market, it resulted in frequent traffic snarls. Provisions for parking inside the market would make the locality more accessible than before,” said N. Jamaludeen, a resident.