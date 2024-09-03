GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New facilities inaugurated at govt. hospital in Kumbakonam

Ma. Subramanian holds meeting with top officials of the Health Department in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayilduthurai, Nagapattinam, and Pudukottai districts

Published - September 03, 2024 06:40 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, left, along with Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, inspecting the additional block that they inaugurated at the Ammapettai PHC in Thanjavur district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, left, along with Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, inspecting the additional block that they inaugurated at the Ammapettai PHC in Thanjavur district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The District Government Headquarters Hospital in Kumbakonam will get a new radiology block and associated facilities at an estimated cost of ₹5.40 crore.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, along with Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, laid the foundation stone for the block on Tuesday.

The Ministers inaugurated various facilities, including a waiting hall and dialysis ward, built at a cost of ₹4.38 crore at the hospital. This apart, a paid treatment ward was declared open at the hospital. The facility had been established at a cost of ₹33.60 lakh. They declared open a nursing quarters of the Primary Health Centre at Patteeswaram.

Earlier, the Ministers inaugurated an additional building of the Primary Health Centre at Ammapettai. The building was constructed at a cost of ₹75 lakh sanctioned from the Rajya Sabha member S. Kalyanasundaram’s MP’s Local Area Development Scheme.

Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam, senior officials, and elected representatives were present.

Later, Mr. Subramanian chaired a review meeting with officials of the Health Department in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Pudukottai districts. Deans of government medical colleges in the region attended the meeting.

CCTV cameras

Mr. Subramanian said steps were being taken to install closed circuit television cameras at PHCs and fill vacancies at PHCs, government hospitals, and medical college hospitals.

Director of Medical and Rural Health Services J. Ramamoorthy and Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T.S. Selvavinayagam attended the meeting.

