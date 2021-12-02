Tiruchirapalli

New express train between Tiruchi and Bengaluru sought

Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP Su. Thirunavukkarasar has appealed to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to introduce a new express train between Tiruchi and Bengaluru and operation of Tiruchi - Thiruvananthapuram - Kollam express train via Karaikudi.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar met the Railway Minister at New Delhi recently and presented a memorandum to him containing a slew of demands made by the general public of the Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency.

Operation of DEMU train between Tiruchi and Madurai via Pudukottai, Karaikudi and Manamadurai; introduction of a day time express train between Tiruchi and Chennai Egmore; increasing the frequency of Silambu Express from tri-weekly to daily; exempting senior citizens and persons with disabilities from being charged for using battery cars; extension of Palakkad - Tiruchi train up to Rameswaram via Pudukottai and Karaikudi; construction of a road over bridge or road under bridge at Thiruvappur and Karuveppalan railway gates in Pudukottai; introduction of a new train between Rameswaram - Yeshwantpur via Karaikkudi, Pudukottai, Tiruchi, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri and Hosur; resumption of train services on the Karaikudi - Aranthangi - Peravurani- Pattukottai- Adirampattinam- Thiruthuraipoondi- Tiruvarur broad gauge section and provision of necessary facilities at Pudukottai station such as digital coach position indicator on all platforms, provision of staircase at the western side and retiring / rest rooms at the station were among the demands mentioned in the memorandum.


