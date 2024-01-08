GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New Executive Director for BHEL, Tiruchi complex

January 08, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
S. Prabhakar who has taken over as Executive Director of BHEL, Tiruchi Complex.

S. Prabhakar who has taken over as Executive Director of BHEL, Tiruchi Complex.

S. Prabhakar has taken over as Executive Director of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Tiruchi Complex, comprising the High Pressure Boiler Plant (Unit I & II) and Seamless Steel Tube Plant in Tiruchi, the Power Plant Piping Unit at Tirumayam and the Industrial Valves Plant at Goindwal in Punjab.

Prior to this, Mr. Prabhakar was Executive Director, Coal To Chemicals, at the BHEL Corporate Office in New Delhi. He succeeds S.M. Ramanathan who has been transferred to BHEL, Bhopal.

Mr. Prabhakar, 57, is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from National Institute of Technology (erstwhile Regional Engineering College), Bhopal, and has a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Bharathidasan University, Tiruchi, and has 36 years of experience in various functions at BHEL’s High Pressure Boiler Plant in Tiruchi and BHEL’s Corporate Office, a BHEL press release said.

