New equipment at Pudukottai Medical College Hospital

The Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital has been equipped with advanced Digital Radiography with Fluoroscopy equipment procured at a cost of ₹one crore and Computerised Radiography System at a cost of ₹9.52 lakh. Minister for Law S. Regupathy and Minister for Environment Siva V. Meyyanathan inaugurated the new equipment at the hospital. The new equipment have been procured to benefit poor patients as well, an official release said.