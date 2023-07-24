New eighth platform at Tiruchi Junction expected to be ready next month

July 24, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

More than three years after construction of the eighth platform commenced at the Tiruchi railway junction, the work has reached the final stages and poised for completion next month.

The new eighth platform is coming up near the Kallukuzhi entry side of the Tiruchi Junction which witnesses heavy movement of trains in the up and down direction especially during night and in the early morning hours.

Railway sources said the platform laying work was over and provision of shelter, seating arrangements and other amenities required for the passengers have been made. The new platform has been laid to a length of around 620 metres to accommodate 24 broad gauge passenger coaches. The eighth platform work near the second entry began in early 2019 itself with the main aim of reducing the waiting time of incoming trains arriving at Tiruchi Junction and to decongest the main entrance of the station.

A railway official said the crucial work of realignment of points and crossings at the Ponmalai end of the platform was proceeding swiftly. The same work at the Madurai-end would be taken up soon. Once these works are completed, the signals would be connected at both ends. The entire works have reached the final stage and were expected to be completed next month, said the official.

Upon completion of entire works involving Civil, Signal and Telecommunication and Traction Distribution departments, the Tiruchi divisional railway authorities would submit necessary documents to the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru to obtain clearance for commissioning the new platform for movement of trains, the official added.

The new platform would reduce waiting time of incoming trains to Tiruchi Junction, the official said and added that a slew of facilities were coming up at the Kallukuzhi second entry side of the Tiruchi railway junction. This includes construction of a new station building with a booking office, provision of a dedicated parking lot, provision of an escalator and a lift.