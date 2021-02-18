‘New education policy will help achieve excellence in higher education’

The New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will streamline the regulatory system to achieve excellence in higher education, according to Anurag Behar, Member of the NEP 2020 Committee, and Chief Executive Officer of Azim Premji Foundation.

Delivering the keynote address at a webinar on the implementation of NEP organised by the National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi on Thursday, he said that all undergraduate programmes would become inter-disciplinary. Vocational education would be integrated with mainstream education. The new policy would also envisage large rearchitecting of higher education institutions by way of consolidation of fragmented smaller institutes into larger holistic multidisciplinary universities for achieving economies of scale and other synergies.

Mr. Behar said the NEP 2020 was designed with an aim to streamline the regulatory system to achieve excellence, and added that the accreditation process will be the route to regulation and governance. The new regulatory mechanisms would lay greater emphasis on transparency and would not be prescriptive.

Mini Shaji Thomas, Director, NIT, Tiruchi, said that the institute had already aligned with the NEP in its strategic plan 2019-24 by implementing a flexible curriculum, credit transfer from elite institutions, collaboration with industry and research institutions. It would soon become a multidisciplinary research education institute in the country.

Earlier, Bhaskar Bhat, Chairperson of Board of Governors, NIT-T, inaugurated the webinar