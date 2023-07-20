ADVERTISEMENT

New DRM of Tiruchi Railway Division takes charge

July 20, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

M.S. Anbalagan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 M.S. Anbalagan took charge as Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, on Thursday. Earlier, he was the Chief Materials Manager at Integral Coach Factory, Chennai. 

An officer of the 1992 batch of Indian Railway Stores Service, Mr. Anbalagan worked in various positions such as Senior Materials Manager, Southern Railway headquarters, Deputy Chief Materials Manager, Golden Rock Railway Workshop, Tiruchi, and Chief Materials Manager, Rail Wheel Factory, Bengaluru. 

He contributed in the manufacture of Vande Bharat express rakes and played a vital role in the manufacture of Diesel Electric Multiple Unit that was manufactured by Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, for Sri Lankan Railways.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after assuming charge, Mr. Anbalagan convened a meeting with senior branch officers and discussed the progress of ongoing projects, passenger amenities at all stations and progress of Amrit Bharat Station development works in Tiruchi division, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US