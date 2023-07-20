HamberMenu
New DRM of Tiruchi Railway Division takes charge

July 20, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
M.S. Anbalagan

M.S. Anbalagan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 M.S. Anbalagan took charge as Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, on Thursday. Earlier, he was the Chief Materials Manager at Integral Coach Factory, Chennai. 

An officer of the 1992 batch of Indian Railway Stores Service, Mr. Anbalagan worked in various positions such as Senior Materials Manager, Southern Railway headquarters, Deputy Chief Materials Manager, Golden Rock Railway Workshop, Tiruchi, and Chief Materials Manager, Rail Wheel Factory, Bengaluru. 

He contributed in the manufacture of Vande Bharat express rakes and played a vital role in the manufacture of Diesel Electric Multiple Unit that was manufactured by Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, for Sri Lankan Railways.

Soon after assuming charge, Mr. Anbalagan convened a meeting with senior branch officers and discussed the progress of ongoing projects, passenger amenities at all stations and progress of Amrit Bharat Station development works in Tiruchi division, a press release said.

