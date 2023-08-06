ADVERTISEMENT

New Director of NIFTEM-Thanjavur assumes charge

August 06, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Former Special Officer, College of Agricultural Engineering, Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Bengaluru, V.Palanimuthu has assumed charge as the Director of National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management – Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T).

After assuming the office on Friday, the new Director said that he would accord priority to multi-disciplinary and inter-disciplinary research for addressing real-time problems in the food processing sector and society as well.

Prior to his present posting, Professor. Palanimuthu served as the Special Officer at the College of Agriculture, GKVK and as the University Head, Agricultural Engineering Division, University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru. He has 29 years of experience in academics, research, extension and administrative activities, according to a NIFTEM-T release.

