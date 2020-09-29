New desination for CCTNS police

Police personnel attached to Crime and Criminal Tracking Networking System (CCTNS) in city police stations have been designated as assistant investigation officers by the Commissioner of Police to speed up probe and file chargesheets within the stipulated period.

The CCTNS personnel are trained in computer operations and data entry.

The move is aimed at ensuring speedy justice to victims and conviction to offenders. In order to equip the police personnel with legal knowledge and improve their investigation skills, a three-day training programme was organised here from September 24 to 26. Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan inaugurated the programme and spoke to participants.

Experts in the field of law and investigation conducted classes to the 73 police personnel nominated as assistant investigation officers.

The city police have planned to conduct three-day training programmes every week. In the first programme, the police personnel were educated on transparent investigation, probe of simple hurt cases, traffic accidents and preparation of check list before filing a detailed charge sheet. All types of cases will be taken up in the training programmes.

Police personnel, who underwent training, will assist investigation officers as assistant investigation officer, a police press release said.

The module on investigation skills will soon be extended to police officers in the ranks of sub-inspector, inspector and assistant commissioner of police.