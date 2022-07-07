New Delivery Sub-Postoffice opened
TIRUCHI:
A departmental delivery sub-post office has been opened at Melanikuzhi Panchayat in Jayankonda Cholapuram Panchayat Union in Ariyalur district, under Tiruchi Postal Division with new pincode: 612906.
The fully computerised sub-post office was inaugurated by Appakannu Govindarajan, Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi, in the presence of C. Swathi Madhurima, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Tiruchi Division, and D. Muthukumarasami, president of Melanikuzhi panchayat.
Mr. Appakannu distributed passbooks to account holders and their guardians for the Sunanya Samridhi Accounts opened on the first day at the sub post office.
