New dean for Tiruchi GH
A. Arshiya Begum, Vice-Principal, K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, has assumed full additional charge as Dean of the institution following the retirement of K. Vanitha on May 31.
According to an official statement from the Directorate of Medical Education, Dr. Arshiya Begum will be the dean of the college/Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital until further notice.
