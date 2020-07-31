New Dean assumes office

31 July 2020 19:18 IST

PUDUKOTTAI

M. Poovathi assumed office as the new Dean of the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital here on Friday.

Dr. Poovathi, who studied at the Madras Medical College, specialised in obstetrics and gynaecology. She had been working at the Director of Medical Services (DMS) until 1999 after which she was posted at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. From 2012, she has been serving as the head of department and professor of the obstetrics and gynaecology at various medical colleges including in Salem and Thanjavur.

Dr. Poovathi was promoted and posted as dean at the Government Dharmapuri Medical College and Hospital in April 2020 before her posting in Pudukottai.