New crematorium to come up in Chinnasamy Nagar soon

ADVERTISEMENT

A new crematorium is expected to be completed in six months’ time at Chinnasamy Nagar near Anna Nagar in the city.

The gasifier crematorium will serve three wards, 29, 28, and 27, minimising outdoor cremation. Built on 23,000 square feet, the project cost around ₹2.10 lakhs and will have a prayer room and a spare room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Operation of the facility will be handed over to a non-governmental organisation (NGO), which will collect a fee for conducting funerary services, officials said.

The work for the crematorium began almost six months ago but was stalled for various reasons. The crematorium will be completed by December, said officials.

“It is a relief that they are building the new crematorium. When residents cremate in the open, the streets are covered with smoke, and the stench is unbearable. With the new crematorium, there will be a tall chimney so that there will be no smoke problems in the area.” said K. Pandiamma, a resident of Chinnasamy Nagar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.