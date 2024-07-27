GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New crematorium to come up in Chinnasamy Nagar soon

Published - July 27, 2024 09:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI: 

Judah Jerusalem
A new crematorium coming up at Chinnasamy Nagar in Tiruchi.

A new crematorium coming up at Chinnasamy Nagar in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 

A new crematorium is expected to be completed in six months’ time at Chinnasamy Nagar near Anna Nagar in the city.  

The gasifier crematorium will serve three wards, 29, 28, and 27, minimising outdoor cremation. Built on 23,000 square feet, the project cost around ₹2.10 lakhs and will have a prayer room and a spare room.  

Operation of the facility will be handed over to a non-governmental organisation (NGO), which will collect a fee for conducting funerary services, officials said.  

The work for the crematorium began almost six months ago but was stalled for various reasons. The crematorium will be completed by December, said officials.  

“It is a relief that they are building the new crematorium. When residents cremate in the open, the streets are covered with smoke, and the stench is unbearable. With the new crematorium, there will be a tall chimney so that there will be no smoke problems in the area.” said K. Pandiamma, a resident of Chinnasamy Nagar.  

