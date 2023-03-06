New court buildings inaugurated in Karur, Tiruchi

March 06, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - KARUR/TIRUCHI

Acting Chief of Madras High Court, Justice T. Raja inaugurated the Additional District Munsif Court at Kulithalai in Karur district, on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering Justice Raja said, in addition to the newly inaugurated court, 19 other courts have been functioning in the Karur district. He also appreciated the people of Karur district for being law-abiding citizens and added that the Fast Track Mahila Court in Karur would take steps to complete the trial of 19 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases at the earliest.

Speaking at the event, Minister for Law, Courts, Prisons and Prevention of Corruption S. Regupathy, said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had given top priority to maintaining law and order in the State. It was committed to addressing the infrastructural needs of the judiciary. Funds would be sanctioned to cater to their needs in the upcoming budget session.

Later, Justice Raja inaugurated a renovated heritage building for the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Tiruchi and the Sub Court at Musiri.

Judge of Madras High Court Justice R. Suresh Kumar, Portfolio Judge of Karur district, and Judge of Madras High Court K. Kumaresh Babu, District and Sessions Judge R. Shanmuga Sundaram, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Karur, C. Rajalingom, District Collector T. Prabhushankar and Superintendent of Police E. Sundaravathanam participated.