New course at NIT-T

The alumni of National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi has launched a new course on ‘Business and Entrepreneurship for Engineers’ for final-year undergraduate students.

Conceptualised and formulated by a team of 1984 REC-T alumni, including Baskar Subramanian, Executive Advisor, Tetherfi, and Shyam Ramamurthy, Independent Consultant and Founder at Catalynk Business Solutions, the course is highly relevant in today’s business context in the backdrop of the 21st-century economy being shaped by start-ups, S. Muthukumaran, BEE course Coordinator, said. Mini Shaji Thomas, NIT-T Director, launched the course earlier this month in the presence of Ravi Vishwanathan, Chief Marketing Officer, TCS (Alumnus 1981).

The first alumni interaction with the students took place on Wednesday and Thursday. P. C. Narayan, Professor, IIM Bangalore, handled the classes. The course is being offered by alumni across batches, although the course was largely designed by alumni of 1984 batch, other batches were also extending their support.