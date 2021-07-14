New Corporation Commissioner takes charge

TIRUCHI

14 July 2021 17:20 IST

P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman on Wednesday assumed office as Commissioner of Tiruchi City Corporation (TCC).

His predecessor, S. Sivasubramanian, who was transferred and posted as Commissioner of Dindigul Corporation, handed over charge to him.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Rahuman, a native of Ilayangudi in Sivaganga district, was Regional Director of Municipal Administration in Chengalpattu. He worked as Commissioner of various municipalities including Kancheepuram and Ramanathapuram. He was Commissioner of Kancheepuram when Athi Varadar festival was conducted in 2019.

Besides taking all possible steps to improve civic infrastructure of the city, Mr. Rahuman said he would devote his time and energy to implement major development works.