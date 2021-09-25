Tiruchirapalli

New CoP takes charge in Tiruchi

G. Karthikeyan  

Inspector General of Police G. Karthikeyan assumed office as Commissioner of Police of Tiruchi City on Saturday.

He was hitherto Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, Chennai. He succeeds A. Arun, who was transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police at Police Training College in Chennai.

Mr. Karthikeyan said that he would focus on improving the law and order situation in the city and stern action would be initiated against anti-social elements. He would study the traffic management and take corrective measures wherever needed.

Meanwhile, A. Saravana Sundar assumed office as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi range, on Friday. He succeeds A. Radhika, who has been transferred to Chennai as DIG, State police headquarters.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 25, 2021 9:00:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/new-cop-takes-charge-in-tiruchi/article36670662.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY