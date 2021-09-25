New CoP takes charge in Tiruchi

Inspector General of Police G. Karthikeyan assumed office as Commissioner of Police of Tiruchi City on Saturday.

He was hitherto Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, Chennai. He succeeds A. Arun, who was transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police at Police Training College in Chennai.

Mr. Karthikeyan said that he would focus on improving the law and order situation in the city and stern action would be initiated against anti-social elements. He would study the traffic management and take corrective measures wherever needed.

Meanwhile, A. Saravana Sundar assumed office as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi range, on Friday. He succeeds A. Radhika, who has been transferred to Chennai as DIG, State police headquarters.