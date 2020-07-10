New combined water scheme to be launched soon

KARUR
A new Cauvery Combined Drinking Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) meant for 13,144 habitations in Kulithalai and Thogamalai panchayat unions in Karur district will be commissioned soon.
The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board has commenced trial run on the scheme. Apart from pumping water from the collector well, trial on pumping water to the overhead water tanks is also underway.
The water scheme will cater to the habitations situated in 253 hamlets in the two panchayat unions and has been executed at an estimated cost of ₹52.75 crore. While the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has extended an assistance of ₹42.52 crore for the project, the State government has contributed ₹10.23 crore.
The project has been designed for a per capita supply of 55 litres a day to residents in 2,144 habitations in 42 hamlets in Kulithalai Panchayat Union and 11,000 habitations in 253 hamlets in in Thogamalai panchayat union.
The scheme will pump water from the Cauvery river near Vathiyam. Water will be pumped by two powerful motors to a ground level sump with a capacity of 16.05 lakh litres situated near Rathinampillai Pudur colony from water will be distributed to the overhead water tanks.
With all the works on the scheme being completed, Transport Minister M.R.Vijayabhaskar, accompanied by Collector T.Anbalagan, inspected the trial run on Thursday. Mr.Vijayabhaskar said that supply of water from the scheme would begin soon after the trial run was completed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath