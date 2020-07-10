New combined water scheme to be launched soon

KARUR

A new Cauvery Combined Drinking Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) meant for 13,144 habitations in Kulithalai and Thogamalai panchayat unions in Karur district will be commissioned soon.

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board has commenced trial run on the scheme. Apart from pumping water from the collector well, trial on pumping water to the overhead water tanks is also underway.

The water scheme will cater to the habitations situated in 253 hamlets in the two panchayat unions and has been executed at an estimated cost of ₹52.75 crore. While the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has extended an assistance of ₹42.52 crore for the project, the State government has contributed ₹10.23 crore.

The project has been designed for a per capita supply of 55 litres a day to residents in 2,144 habitations in 42 hamlets in Kulithalai Panchayat Union and 11,000 habitations in 253 hamlets in in Thogamalai panchayat union.

The scheme will pump water from the Cauvery river near Vathiyam. Water will be pumped by two powerful motors to a ground level sump with a capacity of 16.05 lakh litres situated near Rathinampillai Pudur colony from water will be distributed to the overhead water tanks.

With all the works on the scheme being completed, Transport Minister M.R.Vijayabhaskar, accompanied by Collector T.Anbalagan, inspected the trial run on Thursday. Mr.Vijayabhaskar said that supply of water from the scheme would begin soon after the trial run was completed.