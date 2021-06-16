New Collectors take charge

TIRUCHI/THANJAVUR

16 June 2021 17:41 IST

Newly appointed Collectors of Ariyalur, Thanjavur and Karur districts assumed office on Wednesday.

P. Ramana Saraswathi took charge as Collector of Ariyalur district. She started her career as Deputy Collector in 1999 and served in various postions including District Revenue Officer in Tirunelveli between 2009 and 2011. She was Additional Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment in Chennai before being transferred to Ariyalur as Collector.

Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, who was transferred from Ramanathapuram, assumed charge as Thanjavur Collector on Wednesday. Prior to his posting as Collector of Ramanathapuram district in November last, he served as Director of Rehabilitation Department, Chennai.

In Karur, T. Prabhu Shankar took charge as Collector. He was hitherto Executive Director of Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board in Chennai. A native of Thirumangalam in Madurai district, Dr. Shankar studied MBBS in Madurai Medical College and pursued a postgraduate degree in Chandigarh. He appeared in UPSC examinations and secured all India second rank in 2013. He began his service as Sub Collector in Villupuram.