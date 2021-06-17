New Collectors take charge in Pudukottai, Tiruvarur

Kavitha Ramu and P.Gayathri Krishnan assumed charge as Collectors of Pudukottai and Tiruvarur on Thursday.

Ms. Ramu was previously Director-cum-Mission Director, Integrated Child Development Scheme. She replaces P. Uma Maheswari.

In a brief chat with media persons after assuming office, Ms. Ramu said she would strive to ensure that government schemes reached the people. She would also act promptly on people’s needs.

Ms. Krishnan served as Joint Commissioner-Commercial Taxes Department, Coimbatore, prior to her posting as Tiruvarur Collector. She replaces V. Santha.

She promised to work for development of the district that was largely populated by farmers. Ms. Krishnan said she would accord priority to COVID-19 prevention measures.