New Collectors take charge in Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur

February 05, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mayiladuthurai Collector A.P.Mahabharathi

Mayiladuthurai Collector A.P.Mahabharathi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

MAYILADUTHURAI:

A.P. Mahabharathi assumed charge as new Collector of Mayiladuthurai district on Sunday. He told the media that the thrust would be strengthened for speedy implementation of government schemes, and that he would hold interactions with the public and rectify their grievances.

Tiruvarur Collector T. Charusree

Tiruvarur Collector T. Charusree | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In Tiruvarur, T. Charusree took charge as the District Collector on Sunday. She was previously the the Commissioner of Tuticorin Municipal Corporation. Earlier, Ms. Charusree had served as Sub-Collector of Thirukovilur in Composite Virudhunagar district and as Joint Secretary of Department of Commercial Taxes

