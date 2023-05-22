HamberMenu
New Collectors of Pudukottai and Ariyalur take charge

May 22, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
I.S. Mercy Ramya

I.S. Mercy Ramya and J. Anne Mary Swarna took charge as Collectors of Pudukottai and Ariyalur districts respectively on Monday.

J. Anne Mary Swarna

A 2015 batch IAS officer, Ms. Mercy Ramya had served as Assistant Collector in Erode district in 2016 and Sub Collector, Tindivanam, from 2017 to 2019. She served as Additional Collector (Development) in Kanniyakumari district from 2019 to 2021 and subsequently served as Joint Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, from 2021-2023 before taking charge as the Collector of Pudukottai district, an official release said. 

Ms. Swarna had cleared Group-I exam in 2005 and served in various positions, including Revenue Divisional Officer, Cheranmahadevi in Tirunelveli district, and Revenue Divisional Officer, Kulithalai in Karur district. She was Joint Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department prior to being transferred and posted as Collector of Ariyalur district, another release said. 

