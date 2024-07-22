ADVERTISEMENT

New Collectors assume charge in Thanjavur, Nagapatinam

Published - July 22, 2024 07:36 pm IST - THANJAVUR/NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

B. Priyanka Pankajam

P. Akash

The new Collectors of Thanjavur and Nagpattinam districts assumed charge on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

B. Priyanka Pankajam took charge as the Collector of Thanjavur district, P. Akash assumed charge as Collector of Nagapattinam,

Ms. Priyanka Pankajam, a 2015 Batch IAS Officer, was previously Executive Director, Tamil Nadu Women Development Corporation. She replaces Deepak Jacob who has been posted as Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (Co-optex).

Mr.Akash, formerly Executive Director, SIPCOT, takes over from Johnny Tom Varghese, who has been transferred and posted as Director of Children Welfare and Special Services.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US