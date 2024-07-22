New Collectors assume charge in Thanjavur, Nagapatinam

The new Collectors of Thanjavur and Nagpattinam districts assumed charge on Monday.

B. Priyanka Pankajam took charge as the Collector of Thanjavur district, P. Akash assumed charge as Collector of Nagapattinam,

Ms. Priyanka Pankajam, a 2015 Batch IAS Officer, was previously Executive Director, Tamil Nadu Women Development Corporation. She replaces Deepak Jacob who has been posted as Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (Co-optex).

Mr.Akash, formerly Executive Director, SIPCOT, takes over from Johnny Tom Varghese, who has been transferred and posted as Director of Children Welfare and Special Services.