KARUR

02 April 2021 20:54 IST

The new Collector for Karur district, Prashant M Wadnere, assumed office on Friday.

Former Collector S. Malarvizhi has been posted as Joint Director of Tangedco, a non-election post, under the instructions of Election Commission of India.

Mr. Prashant had earlier served as Collector of Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore and Kanniyakumari districts.