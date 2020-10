S. Malarvizhi

30 October 2020 20:12 IST

KARUR

S. Malarvizhi took charge as Karur Collector on Friday. She succeeds T. Anbazhagan, who was transferred and posted as Collector of Madurai district. Ms. Malarvizhi had started her career as an IAS officer in 2009 and had served as Collector of Sivaganga and Dharmapuri districts earlier.

