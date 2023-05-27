New Collector, SP assume office in Nagapattinam district

May 27, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Johny Tom Varghese assumed office as the Collector of Nagapattinam district on Saturday. He replaced A. Arun Thamburaj, who was transferred and posted as Collector, Cuddalore district.

Before his appointment as the 22nd Collector of Nagapattinam district, Mr. Varghese, a 2014 batch IAS officer, had served as the Collector of Ramanathapuram district. A native of Pathanamthitta District in Kerala, he completed Bachelor of Science (Mathematics) at Madras Christian College, Chennai and Post Graduate Diploma in Management at PSG Institute of Management, Coimbatore.

He also served as Sub Collector in Cuddalore district, Additional Director in the Department of Fisheries and Commissioner for the Department of Welfare of the Differently Abled. Speaking to journalists after assuming office, Mr. Varghese said he would ensure that the welfare measures of the government reaches the public without any hindrance through interdepartmental coordination.

ADVERTISEMENT

New SP takes charge

Harsh Singh assumed charge as the Superintendent of Police, Nagapattinam district on Friday. He replaced G. Jawahar, who was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Erode district.

Before assuming charge as the 45th Superintendent of Police, Nagapattinam district, Mr. Singh, a 2018 batch IPS officer, had served as the Deputy Commissioner of Greater Chennai Traffic Police (North).

A native of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, he completed Bachelor of Technology from JSS Academy of Technical Education, Noida and Master of Business Administration from Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. He also served as ASP at Tirunelveli, Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi District and Kottakuppam in Villupuram District.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.