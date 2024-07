Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau assumed charge as the Collector of Perambalur district on Friday. She succeeds K. Karpagam who has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

Ms. Karpagam handed over the charge to Ms. Grace at the District Collectorate. Prior to being posted as Perambalur Collector, Ms. Grace was previously Additional Commissioner of Industries and Commerce.