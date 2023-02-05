HamberMenu
New Collector of Perambalur takes charge

February 05, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau
K. Karpagam is the new Collector of Perambalur district

K. Karpagam is the new Collector of Perambalur district | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

:

K. Karpagam assumed charge as the Collector of Perambalur district on Sunday. She succeeds P. Sri Venkada Priya who has been transferred and posted as Controller of Examinations, Teachers Recruitment Board. 

Speaking to reporters, Ms. Karpagam said necessary steps would be taken to ensure basic facilities for the general public in the district. Steps would also be taken to provide protected drinking water consistently to all areas in the district. 

The Collector further said that more attention would be given to improve water resources in the district.

