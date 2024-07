P. Rathinasamy assumed office as the Collector of Ariyalur district on Friday. He succeeds J. Annie Mary Swarna, who has been transferred. Mr. Rathinasamy, who joined the State Government service in 2009 after clearing the Group-I examination, has served in various posts, including that of Additional Collector (Development) in Ramanathapuram; Commissioner, Vellore Corporation, and District Revenue Officer, Tiruvannamalai.

