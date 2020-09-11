New coal-fired steam loco for Nilgiri Mountain Railway to roll out in February

This is the first time the over 90-year-old Golden Rock Railway Workshop has taken up the manufacture of a coal-fired steam locomotive

A coal-fired steam locomotive being manufactured at the Golden Rock Railway Workshop here for the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR), is expected to roll out of the workshop in February.

This is the first time that the over 90-year-old workshop has taken up the manufacture of a coal-fired steam locomotive, Chief Workshop Manager Shyamadhar Ram said. The workshop, whose core activities include periodic overhaul of broad gauge diesel locomotives and passenger coaches, had earlier manufactured oil-fired steam locomotives for operation on the scenic NMR section.

Work on manufacture of the ‘X’ class coal-fired locomotive has commenced at the workshop. Boilers and cylinders for the loco are to be supplied by private firms based in Tiruchi and Coimbatore. The metre gauge locomotive is being built at an estimated cost of ₹8.89 crore.

The loco would be equipped with an all-welded boiler and critical components such as hydrostatic lubricator, mechanical lubricator and ejectors. These components have been developed through reverse engineering from private firms, with technical inputs provided by the workshop personnel. The new locomotive would also have a turbo generator to provide power supply to the cabin and the headlight.

The tare weight capacity of the loco’s coal bunker would be 3.1 tonnes, while the capacity of the water tank would be 4,550 litres. The coal bunker would be on the rear side of the locomotive. The new loco would be provided with modified LED fittings for better illumination. A team of about 60 technical personnel is currently involved in the manufacture of the loco, which would also be fitted with a stainless steel water tank for better reliability.

Previously, metre gauge coal-fired steam locomotives were manufactured and imported from Switzerland.

In addition to overhauling diesel locomotives, the workshop carries out overhauling of oil-fired steam locomotives which are in operation on the NMR section.