New CNC vertical boring machine commissioned in BHEL Tiruchi

A new CNC Vertical Boring Machine was inaugurated at the Advanced Technological Products (ATP) Department of the Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) by Jai Prakash Srivastava, Director, Engineering, Research and Development, BHEL, here on Thursday.

The new machine, equipped with the latest CNC systems, will be used for accurate machining of forgings and other high precision jobs of advanced technology products used in fabrication of 700 MWe nuclear steam generators and reactor headers fabricated in BHEL, Tiruchi.

Mr. Srivastava said BHEL possessed the requisite technological capabilities and had the potential to overcome the challenges and competition in its business verticals. Employees must consider themselves as owners of the company and come up with solutions for the challenges the company encounters. Each and every employee must take up the responsibility to pass on the work culture inherited from their seniors to the younger generation.

Mr. Srivastava visited the ATP, Boiler Production and Welding Research Institute on the BHEL premises and interacted with the team of employees who contributed to the launch vehicle of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission.

S Prabhakar, Executive Director, BHEL Tiruchi Complex, and senior officials were present.

