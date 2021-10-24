New classroom block inaugurated

Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji on Sunday declared open a new block of classrooms at the Municipal Higher Secondary School here.

It has been constructed with ₹2.78 crore provided jointly by Karur Vysya Bank under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, and the Rotary Club of Karur Texcity. While the bank contributed a sum of ₹ 2.06 crore, the Rotary Club donated the remaining amount.

Sixteen classrooms and two laboratories were the additions made to the building infrastructure. Amenities such as water sump and paver blocks were also provided.

B. Ramesh Babu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, KVB; and A. J. Suriyanarayana, Project Director of the classroom construction project of Rotary Club of Karur Texcity were among the participants.