February 18, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

M.Karthikeyan, Director, Velmurugan Heavy Engineering Industries Private Limited, has been elected Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry, Tiruchi Zone, for the year 2023-24. Chella Ramaswamy, Managing Director, Jothi Malleables Pvt. Ltd., has been elected Vice-Chairman, according to a CII press release.