TIRUCHI

12 February 2022 16:30 IST

M. Somasundaram, managing director, AMMAN-TRY Steels, has been elected chairman of Tiruchi zone of Confederation of Indian Industry for 2022-23. M. Karthikeyan, director, Velmurugan Heavy Engineering Industries, has been elected vice-chairman, according to a press release from CII, Tiruchi zone.

