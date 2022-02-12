M. Somasundaram, managing director, AMMAN-TRY Steels, has been elected chairman of Tiruchi zone of Confederation of Indian Industry for 2022-23. M. Karthikeyan, director, Velmurugan Heavy Engineering Industries, has been elected vice-chairman, according to a press release from CII, Tiruchi zone.
New CII office-bearers
Special Correspondent
TIRUCHI,
February 12, 2022 16:30 IST
Special Correspondent
TIRUCHI,
February 12, 2022 16:30 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Feb 12, 2022 4:48:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/new-cii-office-bearers/article38418379.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story