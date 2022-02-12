Tiruchirapalli

New CII office-bearers

M. Somasundaram, managing director, AMMAN-TRY Steels, has been elected chairman of Tiruchi zone of Confederation of Indian Industry for 2022-23. M. Karthikeyan, director, Velmurugan Heavy Engineering Industries, has been elected vice-chairman, according to a press release from CII, Tiruchi zone.


