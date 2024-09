D. Sudhakara Rao has assumed charge as Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Tiruchi. Upon taking charge recently, Mr. Rao inspected the Aaykar Seva Kendra and urged officers to accord priority for redressing grievances of tax payers. He held a meeting with senior officers of the region, according to a press release.

