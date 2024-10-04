ADVERTISEMENT

New check dam across Maruthaiyar river at Vilamuthur will help recharge 125 wells

Published - October 04, 2024 07:57 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Perambalur Collector Grace Pachuau inspecting the newly built check dam across the Maruthaiyar at Vilamuthur on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The check dam constructed across the Maruthaiyar river at Vilamuthur village in the district and inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday through video conference will improve groundwater level in 125 wells located within 1-km radius of the zone of influence. 

The check dam with a length of 25 metres and height of 1.20 metres has been constructed by the Water Resources Department at a cost of ₹3.90 crore. Besides recharging groundwater, the check dam will also stabilise water supply on an ayacut of 665.5 acres. 

The Maruthaiyar is one of the tributaries of the Kollidam. The 70-km-long river originates from the Pachamalai hills near Thambaranpatty village in Perambalur district and flows towards the south eastern direction passing through Perambalur and Ariyalur districts before joining the Kollidam at Thuthur and Vaippur villages in Ariyalur district.

Perambalur Collector Grace Pachuau inspected the newly built check dam after its inauguration, an official release said. 

