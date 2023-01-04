ADVERTISEMENT

New Central Zone IG warns of tough action against sale of banned drugs

January 04, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

G. Karthikeyan | Photo Credit: Moorthy_M

G. Karthikeyan, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, on Wednesday warned of tough action against those possessing and selling banned tobacco substance and drugs.

Shortly after assuming office as IGP, Central Zone, here, he said the Superintendents of Police of all nine districts in the zone had been given instructions to monitor the sale of banned drugs if any. Special drives would be taken against it. Tough action would be initiated against those possessing and selling gutka, pan masala and ganja. If they continued to float the banned substances, they would be arrested under the Goondas Act.

Mr. Karthikeyan said that special attention would be given to check crime against women and children. Instructions had been given to senior police officials to take suitable action on petitions submitted by the public.

Mr. Karthikeyan, who was hitherto Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi City, replaced Santhoshkumar, who was transferred and posted as IG, Modernisation, in Chennai.

C. Shyamala Devi assumed office as Superintendent of Police, Perambalur, on Wednesday. She held a review meeting with senior officials of the district shortly after taking charge.

