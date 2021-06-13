New cases below 2,000 in central region for the first time since April

TIRUCHI

13 June 2021

The central districts on Sunday reported 1,965 fresh cases, signifying a substantial drop in the infection rate since April.

The number of deaths reported was also on decline with about 43 patients succumbing to the viral infection.

Tiruchi district reported the highest number of deaths with 11 patients succumbing to the viral infection. Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam reported eight each, while Pudukottai reported seven.

Thanjavur district reported four deaths, Perambalur three and Karur two. No deaths were reported in Ariyalur.

Thanjavur reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region with 615 patients reporting positive.

Tiruchi district came second with 413 patients testing positive, while Nagapattinam reported a slight drop with 323 cases. Tiruvarur, meanwhile, reported a marked drop with 239 patients testing positive.

According to data published in the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Department of Medical and Family Welfare, Nagapattinam district had only 18 ICU beds vacant, while Tiruvarur had only 19. Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts had 92 and beds, 83 respectively.

Pudukottai district reported 123 fresh cases, while Karur reported 95. Only five ICU beds were available in Pudukottai district. Karur had a total of 39 vacant ICU beds.

Ariyalur reported 91 fresh cases, while Perambalur recorded 66.

Perambalur had increased its bed capacity and reported that 31 ICU beds were available. Ariyalur, meanwhile, had only three vacant ICU beds.