New campus of GKMCH to become fully operational soon

12 March 2020

In-patient and out-patient units to be shifted to Sanapiratti within 10 days

The Government Karur Medical College and Hospital (GKMCH) has planned to shift all in-patient and out-patient units to its new campus at Sanapiratti.

These units have so far been functioning on the Government Hospital premises in the town, which was attached to the GKMCH about two years ago..

Though the medical college had begun its operation in 2019 with an intake of 150 students on the new campus, the hospital was not shifted to the new campus due to fine tuning of medical equipment and a few pending works. Now, the new campus of GKMCH at Sanapiratti is fully equipped both for treating patients as well as teaching.

Rosy Vennila, Dean of the hospital, told The Hindu that the new campus would become fully functional within 10 days. All necessary steps for shifting the day-to-day operation of treating patients from the existing Government Hospital premises to the new campus has begun.

Most of medical equipment needed for screening and treating the patients have been set up at the new campus. Similarly, furniture for doctors, para medical staff members, patients and others have also been provided.

The inpatient block has 700 beds. All basic infrastructure for both outpatient and inpatient blocks have been established and were fully equipped to start treatment. Hence, the inpatient and outpatient units would be shifted to the new campus within 10 days. Similarly, the kitchen also would start functioning within a week, Dr. Vennila added.